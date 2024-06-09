Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1627 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,04 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1627
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1627 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place March 28, 2020.
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1627 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
