Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1627 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1627 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1627 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1627
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1627 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place March 28, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • GGN (2)
  • Janas (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Marciniak (12)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numedux (5)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Numisbalt (10)
  • Numision (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (5)
  • Rzeszowski DA (13)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Tempus (6)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WCN (8)
  • WDA - MiM (13)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Numis Poland - December 6, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Numis Poland - December 6, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

