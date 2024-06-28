Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania". Coat of arms without shield (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Coat of arms without shield
Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,04 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1626
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania". Coat of arms without shield. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
