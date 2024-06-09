1 Grosz 1262 (1626) "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1262 (1626) "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 779 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 13, 2021.

