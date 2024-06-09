Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1262 (1626) "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1262 (1626) "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1262 (1626) "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1262 (1626)
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1262 (1626) "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 779 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 13, 2021.

Poland 1 Grosz 1262 (1626) "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz 1262 (1626) "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 290 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1262 (1626) "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1262 (1626) "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1262 (1626) "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1262 (1626) "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1262 (1626) "Lithuania" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1262 (1626) "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1262 (1626) "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1262 (1626) "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1262 (1626) "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1262 (1626) "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1262 (1626) "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1262 (1626) "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1262 (1626) "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1262 (1626) "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1262 (1626) "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - January 28, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date January 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1262 (1626) "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1262 (1626) "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1262 (1626) "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

