Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1262 (1626) "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Numisbalt
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,04 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1262 (1626)
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1262 (1626) "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 779 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 13, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- GGN (1)
- Katz (2)
- Marciniak (5)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numisbalt (8)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WCN (3)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 290 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date January 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search