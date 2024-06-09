Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1627 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,04 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1627
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1627 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1602 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- COINSNET (4)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
- GGN (1)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (13)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Numedux (6)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Numision (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (15)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Tempus (7)
- WCN (21)
- WDA - MiM (4)
- Wójcicki (8)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1627 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search