1 Grosz 1627 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1627 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1602 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.

