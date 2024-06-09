Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1627 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1627 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1627 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1627
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1627 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1602 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.

Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Danzig" at auction Numision - July 2, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Danzig" at auction Numision - July 2, 2023
Seller Numision
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 "Danzig" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

