1 Grosz 1614 "Type 1600-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1614 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3264 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 9,250. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Сondition XF (8) VF (1) F (1)