Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1614 "Type 1600-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1614 "Type 1600-1614" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1614 "Type 1600-1614" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,58 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1614
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1614 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3264 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 9,250. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Poland 1 Grosz 1614 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2295 $
Price in auction currency 9250 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
744 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 at auction Numis Poland - November 21, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 21, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1614 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

