Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1614 "Type 1600-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,58 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1614
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1614 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3264 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 9,250. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.
Сondition
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2295 $
Price in auction currency 9250 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
744 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 21, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
