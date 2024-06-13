Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1607 "Type 1600-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,9 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1607
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (140)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1607 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 481 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place March 27, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1607 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
