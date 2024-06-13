1 Grosz 1607 "Type 1600-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1607 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 481 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place March 27, 2021.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (8) XF (79) VF (42) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS61 (2) AU58 (2) AU53 (1) Service NGC (5) GCN (1)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (7)

DESA (2)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)

GGN (6)

Janas (2)

Marciniak (47)

Niemczyk (6)

Numedux (5)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (1)

Numision (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (5)

Provenance Auctions (1)

Rzeszowski DA (9)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Stare Monety (15)

Stary Sklep (6)

Tempus (2)

WCN (7)

WDA - MiM (3)

Wójcicki (9)