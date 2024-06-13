Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1607 "Type 1600-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1607 "Type 1600-1614" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1607 "Type 1600-1614" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,9 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1607
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (140)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1607 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 481 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place March 27, 2021.

  • All companies
  • COINSNET (7)
  • DESA (2)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
  • GGN (6)
  • Janas (2)
  • Marciniak (47)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Numedux (5)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numision (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (5)
  • Provenance Auctions (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (9)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stare Monety (15)
  • Stary Sklep (6)
  • Tempus (2)
  • WCN (7)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (9)
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

