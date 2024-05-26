Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1605 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1605 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1605 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,9 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1605
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1605 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1325 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,550. Bidding took place September 9, 2023.

Poland 1 Grosz 1605 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1605 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 510 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1605 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1605 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1605 at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1605 at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1605 at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1605 at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1605 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1605 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1605 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1605 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1605 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1605 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1605 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1605 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1605 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1605 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1605 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1605 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1605 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1605 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1605 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1605 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1605 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1605 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1605 at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1605 at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1605 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1605 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1605 at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1605 at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1605 at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1605 at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1605 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1605 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1605 at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1605 at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1605 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1605 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1605 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Search