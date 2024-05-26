Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1605 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,9 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1605
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1605 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1325 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,550. Bidding took place September 9, 2023.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 510 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
