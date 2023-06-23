Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1590 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,57 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1590
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1590 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 330,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2023.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
81712 $
Price in auction currency 330000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
45704 $
Price in auction currency 170000 PLN
