Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1590 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1590 "Lithuania" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1590 "Lithuania" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,57 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1590
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1590 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 330,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2023.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
Poland Ducat 1590 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Ducat 1590 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
81712 $
Price in auction currency 330000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1590 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - September 7, 2018
Poland Ducat 1590 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - September 7, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
45704 $
Price in auction currency 170000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1590 "Lithuania" at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1590 "Lithuania" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Ducat 1590 "Lithuania" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1590 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1590 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search