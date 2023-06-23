Ducat 1590 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1590 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 330,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2023.

