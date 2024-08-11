Ducat 1619 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1619 "Riga". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24012 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 110,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service PCGS (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)