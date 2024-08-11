Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1619 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Stack's Bowers
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1619
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1619 "Riga". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24012 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 110,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.
