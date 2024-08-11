Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1619 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1619 "Riga" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1619 "Riga" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1619
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1619 "Riga". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24012 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 110,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Poland Ducat 1619 "Riga" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Poland Ducat 1619 "Riga" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
110000 $
Price in auction currency 110000 USD
Poland Ducat 1619 "Riga" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Ducat 1619 "Riga" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1619 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

