Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1632 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1632 SB "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1632 SB "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1632
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1632 "Danzig" with mark SB. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1523 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • CNG (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (8)
Poland Ducat 1632 SB "Danzig" at auction Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
8278 $
Price in auction currency 6500 GBP
Poland Ducat 1632 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7323 $
Price in auction currency 31000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1632 SB "Danzig" at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1632 SB "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1632 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1632 SB "Danzig" at auction Spink - January 15, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1632 SB "Danzig" at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - May 16, 2021
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date May 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1632 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1632 SB "Danzig" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 19, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 19, 2019
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1632 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1632 SB "Danzig" at auction Aurea - May 21, 2016
Seller Aurea
Date May 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1632 SB "Danzig" at auction CNG - May 18, 2016
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1632 SB "Danzig" at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1632 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1632 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1632 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1632 SB "Danzig" at auction CNG - January 4, 2009
Seller CNG
Date January 4, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 31, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1632 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

