Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1632 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1632
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1632 "Danzig" with mark SB. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1523 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2023.
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
8278 $
Price in auction currency 6500 GBP
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7323 $
Price in auction currency 31000 PLN
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date May 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 19, 2019
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
