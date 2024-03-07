Ducat 1632 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1632 "Danzig" with mark SB. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1523 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2023.

