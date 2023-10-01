Ducat 1629 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1629 "Danzig" with mark SB. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 137 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 69,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (8) VF (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) Service NGC (2)