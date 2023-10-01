Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1629 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1629 SB "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1629 SB "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1629
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1629 "Danzig" with mark SB. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 137 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 69,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.

Poland Ducat 1629 SB "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
4658 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Poland Ducat 1629 SB "Danzig" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3793 $
Price in auction currency 3400 CHF
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1629 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1629 SB "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1629 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1629 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1629 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1629 SB "Danzig" at auction Frühwald - July 8, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date July 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1629 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1629 SB "Danzig" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1629 SB "Danzig" at auction GGN - April 21, 2001
Seller GGN
Date April 21, 2001
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1629 SB "Danzig" at auction UBS - September 10, 2000
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price

