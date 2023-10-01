Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1629 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1629
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1629 "Danzig" with mark SB. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 137 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 69,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Frühwald (1)
- GGN (1)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Numisbalt (1)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- UBS (1)
- WCN (6)
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
4658 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3793 $
Price in auction currency 3400 CHF
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GGN
Date April 21, 2001
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1629 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search