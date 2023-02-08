Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1623 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1623
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1623 "Danzig" with mark SB. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7014 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- GGN (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (4)
- Leo Hamburger (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Niemczyk (4)
- WCN (3)
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
10843 $
Price in auction currency 48000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
16673 $
Price in auction currency 68000 PLN
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1623 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search