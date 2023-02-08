Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1623 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1623 SB "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1623 SB "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1623
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1623 "Danzig" with mark SB. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7014 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • WCN (3)
Poland Ducat 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Ducat 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
10843 $
Price in auction currency 48000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland Ducat 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
16673 $
Price in auction currency 68000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland Ducat 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland Ducat 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland Ducat 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2014
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Aurea - December 7, 2013
Seller Aurea
Date December 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 19, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Künker - October 8, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction GGN - October 18, 1997
Poland Ducat 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction GGN - October 18, 1997
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 1994
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 22, 1993
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland Ducat 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Ducat 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1623 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1623 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search