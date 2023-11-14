Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1622 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1622 SB "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1622 SB "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1622
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1622 "Danzig" with mark SB. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4396 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 18,500. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WCN (5)
Poland Ducat 1622 SB "Danzig" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7063 $
Price in auction currency 6600 EUR
Poland Ducat 1622 SB "Danzig" at auction Stack's - January 17, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
18500 $
Price in auction currency 18500 USD
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 1996
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1622 SB "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1622 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

