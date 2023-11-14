Ducat 1622 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1622 "Danzig" with mark SB. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4396 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 18,500. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.

