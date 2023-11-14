Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1622 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Stack's Bowers
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1622
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1622 "Danzig" with mark SB. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4396 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 18,500. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7063 $
Price in auction currency 6600 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
18500 $
Price in auction currency 18500 USD
For the sale of Ducat 1622 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
