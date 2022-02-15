Ducat 1619 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1619 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 145 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 200,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.

