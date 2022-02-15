Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1619 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1619
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1619 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 145 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 200,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
4326 $
Price in auction currency 4000 CHF
Seller Aurea
Date December 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
5638 $
Price in auction currency 130000 CZK
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
