Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1619 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1619 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1619 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1619
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1619 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 145 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 200,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.

Poland Ducat 1619 "Danzig" at auction Numisor - February 15, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
4326 $
Price in auction currency 4000 CHF
Poland Ducat 1619 "Danzig" at auction Aurea - December 7, 2019
Seller Aurea
Date December 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
5638 $
Price in auction currency 130000 CZK
Poland Ducat 1619 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland Ducat 1619 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1619 "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1619 "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 19, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1619 "Danzig" at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1619 "Danzig" at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1619 "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Ducat 1619 "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1619 "Danzig" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Ducat 1619 "Danzig" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1619 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

