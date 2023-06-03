Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1614 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1614 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1614 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1614
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1614 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1048 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 126,500. Bidding took place April 24, 2008.

Poland Ducat 1614 "Danzig" at auction Aurea - June 3, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date June 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
21770 $
Price in auction currency 480000 CZK
Poland Ducat 1614 "Danzig" at auction Rauch - December 9, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
26396 $
Price in auction currency 25000 EUR
Poland Ducat 1614 "Danzig" at auction Stack's - June 3, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1614 "Danzig" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1614 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Poland Ducat 1614 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1614 "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1614 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland Ducat 1614 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1614 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Poland Ducat 1614 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1614 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland Ducat 1614 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1614 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Poland Ducat 1614 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1614 "Danzig" at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1614 "Danzig" at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1614 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Poland Ducat 1614 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1614 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland Ducat 1614 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1614 "Danzig" at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1614 "Danzig" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1614 "Danzig" at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1614 "Danzig" at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Poland Ducat 1614 "Danzig" at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1614 "Danzig" at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
