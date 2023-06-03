Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1614 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1614
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1614 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1048 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 126,500. Bidding took place April 24, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- Aurea (1)
- CNG (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- GGN (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Künker (2)
- Leo Hamburger (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WCN (5)
Seller Aurea
Date June 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
21770 $
Price in auction currency 480000 CZK
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
26396 $
Price in auction currency 25000 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1614 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search