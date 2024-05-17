Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1612 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1612
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1612 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 68,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- GGN (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (15)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (4)
- UBS (1)
- WCN (22)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4347 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
5450 $
Price in auction currency 21500 PLN
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1612 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search