Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1612 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1612 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1612 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1612
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1612 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 68,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

Poland Ducat 1612 "Danzig" at auction Dorotheum - May 17, 2024
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4347 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Poland Ducat 1612 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Ducat 1612 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
5450 $
Price in auction currency 21500 PLN
Poland Ducat 1612 "Danzig" at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1612 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland Ducat 1612 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1612 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1612 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Ducat 1612 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1612 "Danzig" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1612 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland Ducat 1612 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1612 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland Ducat 1612 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1612 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland Ducat 1612 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1612 "Danzig" at auction Stack's - January 17, 2022
Poland Ducat 1612 "Danzig" at auction Stack's - January 17, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1612 "Danzig" at auction Spink - January 15, 2022
Poland Ducat 1612 "Danzig" at auction Spink - January 15, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1612 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Poland Ducat 1612 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1612 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland Ducat 1612 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1612 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland Ducat 1612 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1612 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland Ducat 1612 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1612 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Poland Ducat 1612 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

