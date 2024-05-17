Ducat 1612 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1612 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 68,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

