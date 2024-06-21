Ducat 1611 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1611 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 51,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Сondition UNC (4) XF (18) VF (17) No grade (4) Condition (slab) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

GGN (4)

Heritage (3)

Janas (1)

Künker (6)

Marciniak (3)

Naumann (1)

Niemczyk (9)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stack's (1)

Stary Sklep (1)

UBS (1)

WCN (11)

Wójcicki (1)