Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1611 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1611
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1611 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 51,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GGN (4)
- Heritage (3)
- Janas (1)
- Künker (6)
- Marciniak (3)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (9)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- UBS (1)
- WCN (11)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4331 $
Price in auction currency 17500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
10713 $
Price in auction currency 42000 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Janas
Date September 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1611 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
