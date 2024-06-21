Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1611 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1611 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1611 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1611
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1611 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 51,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (4)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Janas (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (9)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (11)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Ducat 1611 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ducat 1611 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4331 $
Price in auction currency 17500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
10713 $
Price in auction currency 42000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1611 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Ducat 1611 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1611 "Danzig" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Poland Ducat 1611 "Danzig" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1611 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Ducat 1611 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1611 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Poland Ducat 1611 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1611 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland Ducat 1611 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1611 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland Ducat 1611 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1611 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Poland Ducat 1611 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1611 "Danzig" at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1611 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland Ducat 1611 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1611 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland Ducat 1611 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1611 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland Ducat 1611 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1611 "Danzig" at auction Janas - September 16, 2017
Poland Ducat 1611 "Danzig" at auction Janas - September 16, 2017
Seller Janas
Date September 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1611 "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1611 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland Ducat 1611 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1611 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1611 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search