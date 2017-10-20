Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1609 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1609
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1609 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 86,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Otto Helbing (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
23969 $
Price in auction currency 86000 PLN
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price
—
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1609 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search