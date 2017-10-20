Ducat 1609 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1609 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 86,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

Сondition VF (3) F (1) Other filters Coins from collections (3)