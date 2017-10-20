Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1609 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1609 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1609 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1609
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1609 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 86,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Otto Helbing (1)
Poland Ducat 1609 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland Ducat 1609 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
23969 $
Price in auction currency 86000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1609 "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Ducat 1609 "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1609 "Danzig" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland Ducat 1609 "Danzig" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1609 "Danzig" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Ducat 1609 "Danzig" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
195 ℳ︁
Price in auction currency 195 Mark

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1609 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1609 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search