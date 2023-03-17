Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1596 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1596
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1596 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1334 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place May 3, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
25852 $
Price in auction currency 24000 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
16171 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1596 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
