Ducat 1596 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1596 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1334 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place May 3, 2024.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (4) VF (5) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) Service PCGS (1)