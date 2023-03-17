Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1596 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1596 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1596 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1596
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1596 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1334 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place May 3, 2024.

Poland Ducat 1596 "Danzig" at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
25852 $
Price in auction currency 24000 EUR
Poland Ducat 1596 "Danzig" at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
16171 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Poland Ducat 1596 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland Ducat 1596 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1596 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland Ducat 1596 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1596 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland Ducat 1596 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1596 "Danzig" at auction Aurea - May 18, 2019
Seller Aurea
Date May 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1596 "Danzig" at auction Naumann - May 5, 2019
Seller Naumann
Date May 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1596 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Poland Ducat 1596 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1596 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland Ducat 1596 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1596 "Danzig" at auction Spink - June 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1596 "Danzig" at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1596 "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1596 "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1596 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

