Ducat 1594 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1594
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1594 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 42,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1343 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
