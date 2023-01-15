Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1594 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1594 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1594 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1594
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1594 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 42,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.

Poland Ducat 1594 "Danzig" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Poland Ducat 1594 "Danzig" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Poland Ducat 1594 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland Ducat 1594 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1343 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1594 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland Ducat 1594 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1594 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland Ducat 1594 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1594 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Poland Ducat 1594 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1594 "Danzig" at auction JMPG - December 2, 2012
Seller JMPG
Date December 2, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1594 "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1594 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

