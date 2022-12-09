Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1593 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1593 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1593 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1593
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1593 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 55,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

Poland Ducat 1593 "Danzig" at auction Rauch - December 9, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
13198 $
Price in auction currency 12500 EUR
Poland Ducat 1593 "Danzig" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
5705 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Poland Ducat 1593 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland Ducat 1593 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1593 "Danzig" at auction Chaponnière - November 20, 2021
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1593 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Poland Ducat 1593 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1593 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Poland Ducat 1593 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1593 "Danzig" at auction Chaponnière - November 20, 2019
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1593 "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1593 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland Ducat 1593 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1593 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland Ducat 1593 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1593 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland Ducat 1593 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1593 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Poland Ducat 1593 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1593 "Danzig" at auction Chaponnière - December 7, 2013
Seller Chaponnière
Date December 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1593 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland Ducat 1593 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1593 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Poland Ducat 1593 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1593 "Danzig" at auction Künker - September 28, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1593 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Poland Ducat 1593 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1593 "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1593 "Danzig" at auction UBS - September 10, 2000
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1593 "Danzig" at auction GGN - July 29, 1994
Poland Ducat 1593 "Danzig" at auction GGN - July 29, 1994
Seller GGN
Date July 29, 1994
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 1991
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1593 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

