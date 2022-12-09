Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1593 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1593
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1593 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 55,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
13198 $
Price in auction currency 12500 EUR
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
5705 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date December 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller GGN
Date July 29, 1994
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1593 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
