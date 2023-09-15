Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1590 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Auctiones GmbH
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1590
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1590 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 46,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Aurea (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Künker (4)
- Marciniak (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Numimarket (2)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (2)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
9981 $
Price in auction currency 43500 PLN
Seller Naumann
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5045 $
Price in auction currency 4500 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 2, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1590 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search