Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1590 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1590 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1590 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Auctiones GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1590
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1590 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 46,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2011.

  Auctiones (1)
  Aurea (1)
  Dorotheum (1)
  Emporium Hamburg (2)
  Frühwald (1)
  Goldberg (1)
  Heritage (1)
  HERVERA (1)
  Künker (4)
  Marciniak (1)
  Morton & Eden (1)
  Naumann (1)
  Niemczyk (4)
  Numimarket (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  Reinhard Fischer (1)
  Soler y Llach (1)
  Solidus Numismatik (1)
  Sonntag (1)
  Stack's (1)
  Teutoburger (1)
  TimeLine Auctions (2)
  WAG (1)
  WCN (3)
  WDA - MiM (1)
  Westfälische (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Poland Ducat 1590 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland Ducat 1590 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
9981 $
Price in auction currency 43500 PLN
Poland Ducat 1590 "Danzig" at auction Naumann - May 7, 2023
Seller Naumann
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5045 $
Price in auction currency 4500 EUR
Poland Ducat 1590 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland Ducat 1590 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1590 "Danzig" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1590 "Danzig" at auction Dorotheum - November 18, 2022
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1590 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland Ducat 1590 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1590 "Danzig" at auction Stack's - June 3, 2022
Poland Ducat 1590 "Danzig" at auction Stack's - June 3, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1590 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Poland Ducat 1590 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1590 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland Ducat 1590 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1590 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Poland Ducat 1590 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1590 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Poland Ducat 1590 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1590 "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1590 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland Ducat 1590 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1590 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland Ducat 1590 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1590 "Danzig" at auction Solidus Numismatik - October 28, 2018
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1590 "Danzig" at auction HERVERA - July 12, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date July 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1590 "Danzig" at auction Soler y Llach - July 11, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1590 "Danzig" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 10, 2016
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date December 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1590 "Danzig" at auction Morton & Eden - December 2, 2016
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 2, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1590 "Danzig" at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1590 "Danzig" at auction TimeLine Auctions - February 27, 2016
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of Ducat 1590 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

