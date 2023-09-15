Ducat 1590 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1590 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 46,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2011.

