Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1589 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1589 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1589 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1589
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1589 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4389 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WCN (4)
Poland Ducat 1589 "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10862 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Poland Ducat 1589 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Ducat 1589 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
19265 $
Price in auction currency 76000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1589 "Danzig" at auction Stack's - January 17, 2022
Poland Ducat 1589 "Danzig" at auction Stack's - January 17, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1589 "Danzig" at auction Numis Poland - May 22, 2021
Poland Ducat 1589 "Danzig" at auction Numis Poland - May 22, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1589 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Poland Ducat 1589 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1589 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland Ducat 1589 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1589 "Danzig" at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1589 "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1589 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Poland Ducat 1589 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1589 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland Ducat 1589 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1589 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Poland Ducat 1589 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1589 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland Ducat 1589 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1589 "Danzig" at auction Hess Divo - November 17, 2015
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1589 "Danzig" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2015
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1589 "Danzig" at auction Lanz München - December 9, 2013
Seller Lanz München
Date December 9, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1589 "Danzig" at auction Künker - September 28, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 31, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1589 "Danzig" at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1992
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1589 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1589 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search