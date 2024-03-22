Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1589 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Stack's Bowers
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1589
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1589 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4389 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (5)
- Lanz München (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WCN (4)
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10862 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
19265 $
Price in auction currency 76000 PLN
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Lanz München
Date December 9, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1589 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search