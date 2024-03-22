Ducat 1589 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1589 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4389 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (3) XF (9) VF (5) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) AU55 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (2)