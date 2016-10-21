Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1613 "Type 1609-1613" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1613 "Type 1609-1613" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1613 "Type 1609-1613" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,07 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1613
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1613 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 42 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 130,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Otto Helbing (1)
Poland Ducat 1613 at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland Ducat 1613 at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
32761 $
Price in auction currency 130000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1613 at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Poland Ducat 1613 at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Seller GGN
Date April 20, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1613 at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Ducat 1613 at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition XF
Selling price
805 ℳ︁
Price in auction currency 805 Mark

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1613 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1613 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search