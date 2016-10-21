Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1613 "Type 1609-1613" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,07 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1613
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1613 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 42 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 130,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Otto Helbing (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
32761 $
Price in auction currency 130000 PLN
