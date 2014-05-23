Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1610 "Type 1609-1613" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1610
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1610 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 69 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 250,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
82043 $
Price in auction currency 250000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
30577 $
Price in auction currency 84000 PLN
