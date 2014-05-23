Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1610 "Type 1609-1613" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1610 "Type 1609-1613" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1610 "Type 1609-1613" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1610
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1610 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 69 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 250,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Poland Ducat 1610 at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
82043 $
Price in auction currency 250000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
30577 $
Price in auction currency 84000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1610 at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1610 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
