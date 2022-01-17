Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1609 "Type 1609-1613" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1609 "Type 1609-1613" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1609 "Type 1609-1613" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1609
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1609 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 45 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 300,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Poland Ducat 1609 at auction Stack's - January 17, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
18000 $
Price in auction currency 18000 USD
Poland Ducat 1609 at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
36373 $
Price in auction currency 32000 EUR
Poland Ducat 1609 at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1609 at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1609 at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1609 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat
