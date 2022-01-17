Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1609 "Type 1609-1613" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1609
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1609 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 45 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 300,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- Künker (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Stack's (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
18000 $
Price in auction currency 18000 USD
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
36373 $
Price in auction currency 32000 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1609 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search