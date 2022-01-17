Ducat 1609 "Type 1609-1613" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1609 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 45 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 300,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

