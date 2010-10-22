Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1592 "Type 1590-1592" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1592 "Type 1590-1592" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1592 "Type 1590-1592" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1592
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1592 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 107 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 370,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.

Poland Ducat 1592 at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
129953 $
Price in auction currency 370000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1592 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

