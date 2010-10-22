Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1592 "Type 1590-1592" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 21,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1592
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1592 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 107 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 370,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.
Сondition
