Ducat 1592 "Type 1590-1592" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1592 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 107 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 370,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)