5 Ducat 1614 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Gold
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 5 Ducat
- Year 1614
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Ducat 1614 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 102 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 350,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
107939 $
Price in auction currency 420000 PLN
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
75000 $
Price in auction currency 75000 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
