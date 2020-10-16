Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Ducat 1614 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 5 Ducat 1614 - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 5 Ducat 1614 - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Gold

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 5 Ducat
  • Year 1614
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Ducat 1614 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 102 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 350,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.

Poland 5 Ducat 1614 at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
107939 $
Price in auction currency 420000 PLN
Poland 5 Ducat 1614 at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2019
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
75000 $
Price in auction currency 75000 USD
Poland 5 Ducat 1614 at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Ducat 1614 at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Ducat 1614 at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Ducat 1614 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

