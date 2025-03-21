PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Ducat 1620 II VE (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- MetalGold
- Diameter41 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryPoland
- PeriodSigismund III Vasa
- Denomination5 Ducat
- Year1620
- RulerSigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- MintBydgoszcz
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Ducat 1620 with mark II VE. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 550,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2012.
SellerNiemczyk
DateOctober 21, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
177112 $
Price in auction currency 550000 PLN
