PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Ducat 1620 II VE (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 5 Ducat 1620 II VE - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III VasaReverse 5 Ducat 1620 II VE - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • MetalGold
  • Diameter41 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodSigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination5 Ducat
  • Year1620
  • RulerSigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • MintBydgoszcz
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Ducat 1620 with mark II VE. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 550,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2012.

Poland 5 Ducat 1620 II VE at auction Künker - March 21, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 21, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
45597 $
Price in auction currency 42000 EUR
Poland 5 Ducat 1620 II VE at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2012
Poland 5 Ducat 1620 II VE at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2012
SellerNiemczyk
DateOctober 21, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
177112 $
Price in auction currency 550000 PLN
Poland 5 Ducat 1620 II VE at auction WCN - February 12, 2000
Poland 5 Ducat 1620 II VE at auction WCN - February 12, 2000
SellerWCN
DateFebruary 12, 2000
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Ducat 1620 II VE at auction Otto Helbing - April 25, 1904
Poland 5 Ducat 1620 II VE at auction Otto Helbing - April 25, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
SellerOtto Helbing
DateApril 25, 1904
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Ducat 1620 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

