5 Ducat 1629 HL "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Ducat 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" with mark HL. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 310,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

Сondition VF (1)