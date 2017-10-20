Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Ducat 1629 HL "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 5 Ducat 1629 HL "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 5 Ducat 1629 HL "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 16,82 g
  • Diameter 44,5 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 5 Ducat
  • Year 1629
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Ducat 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" with mark HL. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 310,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland 5 Ducat 1629 HL "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

