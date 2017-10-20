Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Ducat 1629 HL "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 16,82 g
- Diameter 44,5 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 5 Ducat
- Year 1629
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Ducat 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" with mark HL. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 310,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Ducat 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
