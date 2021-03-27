Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Ducat 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 16,813 g
- Diameter 45,2 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 5 Ducat
- Year 1629
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Ducat 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 108 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 410,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
48000 $
Price in auction currency 48000 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
108169 $
Price in auction currency 410000 PLN
