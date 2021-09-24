Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Ducat (Portugal) 1614 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 35 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 10 Ducat (Portugal)
- Year 1614
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1614 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 480,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
122211 $
Price in auction currency 480000 PLN
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
70000 $
Price in auction currency 70000 USD
