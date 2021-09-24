10 Ducat (Portugal) 1614 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1614 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 480,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2) Other filters Coins from collections (1)