Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Ducat (Portugal) 1614 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1614 - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1614 - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 35 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 10 Ducat (Portugal)
  • Year 1614
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1614 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 480,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.

Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1614 at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1614 at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
122211 $
Price in auction currency 480000 PLN
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1614 at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2019
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
70000 $
Price in auction currency 70000 USD
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1614 at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1614 at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1614 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

