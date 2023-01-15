Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Ducat (Portugal) 1622 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1622 "Lithuania" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1622 "Lithuania" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 35 g
  • Diameter 40 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 10 Ducat (Portugal)
  • Year 1622
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1622 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24011 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 220,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.

Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
220000 $
Price in auction currency 220000 USD
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
192402 $
Price in auction currency 710000 PLN
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1622 "Lithuania" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

