Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Ducat (Portugal) 1622 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 35 g
- Diameter 40 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 10 Ducat (Portugal)
- Year 1622
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1622 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24011 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 220,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- CNG (1)
- Künker (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Otto Helbing (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
220000 $
Price in auction currency 220000 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
192402 $
Price in auction currency 710000 PLN
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1622 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search