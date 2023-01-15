Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Ducat (Portugal) 1618 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Stack's Bowers
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 35 g
- Diameter 38 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 10 Ducat (Portugal)
- Year 1618
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1618 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24010 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 110,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Stack's (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1618 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search