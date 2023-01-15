Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Ducat (Portugal) 1618 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1618 "Lithuania" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1618 "Lithuania" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 35 g
  • Diameter 38 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 10 Ducat (Portugal)
  • Year 1618
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1618 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24010 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 110,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Stack's (1)
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1618 "Lithuania" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1618 "Lithuania" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1618 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

