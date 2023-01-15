10 Ducat (Portugal) 1618 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1618 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24010 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 110,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.

