10 Ducat (Portugal) 1592 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1592 "Riga". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 92 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 825,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)