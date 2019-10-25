Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Ducat (Portugal) 1592 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 35 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 10 Ducat (Portugal)
- Year 1592
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1592 "Riga". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 92 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 825,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.
Сondition
