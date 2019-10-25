Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Ducat (Portugal) 1592 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1592 "Riga" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1592 "Riga" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 35 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 10 Ducat (Portugal)
  • Year 1592
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1592 "Riga". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 92 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 825,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1592 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
214153 $
Price in auction currency 825000 PLN
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1592 "Riga" at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

