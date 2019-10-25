Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Ducat (Portugal) 1612 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 34,652 g
- Diameter 37 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 10 Ducat (Portugal)
- Year 1612
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1612 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 510,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
132385 $
Price in auction currency 510000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
73883 $
Price in auction currency 65000 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price
—
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition XF
Selling price
