Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Ducat (Portugal) 1612 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1612 - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1612 - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 34,652 g
  • Diameter 37 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 10 Ducat (Portugal)
  • Year 1612
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1612 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 510,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.

Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1612 at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
132385 $
Price in auction currency 510000 PLN
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1612 at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
73883 $
Price in auction currency 65000 EUR
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1612 at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1612 at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1612 at auction Spink - December 1, 2015
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1612 at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1612 at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1612 at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1612 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

