Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Donative 6 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 21 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 6 Ducat
- Year 1614
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 6 Ducat 1614 "Danzig" with mark SA. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6346 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 590,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- WCN (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
147231 $
Price in auction currency 590000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
88137 $
Price in auction currency 350000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Ducat 1614 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search