Donative 6 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 6 Ducat 1614 "Danzig" with mark SA. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6346 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 590,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

