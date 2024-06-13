Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 6 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Donative 6 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Donative 6 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 21 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 6 Ducat
  • Year 1614
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 6 Ducat 1614 "Danzig" with mark SA. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6346 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 590,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 6 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 6 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
147231 $
Price in auction currency 590000 PLN
Poland 6 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Poland 6 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
88137 $
Price in auction currency 350000 PLN
Poland 6 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland 6 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland 6 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 6 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Ducat 1614 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1614 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 6 Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search