Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1557 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,36 g
- Diameter 12 - 13 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1557
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1557 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 119 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- GGN (6)
- Marciniak (7)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (4)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- WCN (29)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denar 1557 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search