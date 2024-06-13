Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1557 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Denar 1557 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Denar 1557 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,36 g
  • Diameter 12 - 13 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1557
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1557 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 119 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Poland Denar 1557 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Denar 1557 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1557 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Denar 1557 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1557 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Denar 1557 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1557 "Elbing" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland Denar 1557 "Elbing" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1557 "Elbing" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland Denar 1557 "Elbing" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1557 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland Denar 1557 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1557 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Denar 1557 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1557 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

