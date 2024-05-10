Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 4,29 g
  • Diameter 24 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 4 Grosz
  • Year 1567
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place November 24, 2018.

Poland 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Poland 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Poland 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - November 15, 2021
Poland 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - November 15, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Poland 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Poland 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Schulman - June 16, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date June 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Poland 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date May 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Poland 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Poland 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Poland 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search