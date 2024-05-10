4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place November 24, 2018.

Сondition UNC (11) XF (16) VF (27) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS62 (6) Service NGC (8)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

GGN (3)

Höhn (1)

Marciniak (5)

Niemczyk (5)

Numedux (3)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (3)

PDA & PGN (1)

Provenance Auctions (1)

Rzeszowski DA (6)

Schulman (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Stary Sklep (1)

Tempus (1)

WCN (19)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wójcicki (4)