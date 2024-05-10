Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 4,29 g
- Diameter 24 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 4 Grosz
- Year 1567
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 4 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place November 24, 2018.
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date June 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
