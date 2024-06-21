Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,06 g
- Diameter 21 - 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1567
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Tykocin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Tykocin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,850. Bidding took place June 21, 2024.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1943 $
Price in auction currency 7850 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
