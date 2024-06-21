Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,06 g
  • Diameter 21 - 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1567
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Tykocin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Tykocin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,850. Bidding took place June 21, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • GGN (1)
  • Golden Lion (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Marciniak (13)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (13)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numisbalt (28)
  • PDA & PGN (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (6)
  • WCN (8)
  • WDA - MiM (6)
  • Wójcicki (3)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1943 $
Price in auction currency 7850 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1567 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund II Augustus Coins of Poland in 1567 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search