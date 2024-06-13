Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,54 g
  • Diameter 24,5 - 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1545
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1050 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 14,500. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.

Poland 1 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3618 $
Price in auction currency 14500 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4062 $
Price in auction currency 17500 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Künker - September 28, 2015
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland 1 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

