Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,54 g
- Diameter 24,5 - 25,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1545
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1050 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 14,500. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3618 $
Price in auction currency 14500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4062 $
Price in auction currency 17500 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
