1 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1050 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 14,500. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (4) VF (7) F (2) VG (1) No grade (3) Other filters Coins from collections (3)