Ducat 1560 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1560
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1560 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23360 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 76,375. Bidding took place August 8, 2014.
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
75877 $
Price in auction currency 280000 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2014
Condition GENUINE PCGS
Selling price
76375 $
Price in auction currency 76375 USD
