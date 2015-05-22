Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1560 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1560 "Lithuania" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1560 "Lithuania" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1560
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1560 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23360 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 76,375. Bidding took place August 8, 2014.

Сondition
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland Ducat 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland Ducat 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
75877 $
Price in auction currency 280000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Heritage - August 8, 2014
Poland Ducat 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Heritage - August 8, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2014
Condition GENUINE PCGS
Selling price
76375 $
Price in auction currency 76375 USD
Poland Ducat 1560 "Lithuania" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Ducat 1560 "Lithuania" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1560 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund II Augustus Coins of Poland in 1560 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search