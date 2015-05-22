Ducat 1560 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1560 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23360 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 76,375. Bidding took place August 8, 2014.

