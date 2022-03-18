Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1548 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1548 "Lithuania" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1548 "Lithuania" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1548
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1548 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 270,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.

Poland Ducat 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
64025 $
Price in auction currency 270000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
18800 $
Price in auction currency 18800 USD
Poland Ducat 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1548 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

