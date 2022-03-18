Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1548 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1548
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1548 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 270,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
64025 $
Price in auction currency 270000 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
18800 $
Price in auction currency 18800 USD
