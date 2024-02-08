Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1529 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,67 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1529
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1529 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 15,500. Bidding took place March 19, 2021.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3845 $
Price in auction currency 15500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
3992 $
Price in auction currency 15500 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1529 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
