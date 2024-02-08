Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1529 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1529 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1529 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,67 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1529
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1529 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 15,500. Bidding took place March 19, 2021.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1529 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3845 $
Price in auction currency 15500 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1529 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
3992 $
Price in auction currency 15500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 20, 1992
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1529 "Torun" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price

Search