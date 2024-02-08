3 Groszy (Trojak) 1529 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1529 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 15,500. Bidding took place March 19, 2021.

