Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,67 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1539
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (194)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • GGN (18)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (23)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (12)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (95)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (13)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
724 $
Price in auction currency 2900 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
To auction
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund I the Old Coins of Poland in 1539 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search