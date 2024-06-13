Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,67 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1539
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (194)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- COINSNET (4)
- GGN (18)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Janas (1)
- Künker (3)
- Marciniak (23)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (5)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (12)
- SINCONA (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WAG (3)
- WCN (95)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (13)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
724 $
Price in auction currency 2900 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1539 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search