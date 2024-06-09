Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,24 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1530
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3678 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.
Сondition
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
123
