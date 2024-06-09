Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1530
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3678 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Torun" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Torun" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Torun" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 6, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1530 "Torun" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
