Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1539 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1539 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1539 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1539
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (124)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1539 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,700. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1539 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

