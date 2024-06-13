Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1539 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,24 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1539
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1539 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,700. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.
