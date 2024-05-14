Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1531
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,500. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 115 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

