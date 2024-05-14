Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,500. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (15) VF (44) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (5)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (9)

GGN (3)

Katz (1)

Kroha (1)

Marciniak (4)

Niemczyk (8)

Numimarket (9)

Numis Poland (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (25)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wójcicki (1)