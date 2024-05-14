Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,24 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1531
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,500. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
