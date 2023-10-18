Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1538 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,06 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1538
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1538 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 38 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
837 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
827 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1538 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
