Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1538 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1538 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1 Grosz 1538 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,06 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1538
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1538 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 38 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Elbing" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
837 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
827 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1538 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1538 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

