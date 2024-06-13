Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1534 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1534 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1 Grosz 1534 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,06 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1534
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1534 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,650. Bidding took place October 12, 2019.

Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Elbing" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Elbing" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Elbing" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Elbing" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Elbing" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Elbing" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Elbing" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Elbing" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Elbing" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Elbing" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Elbing" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1534 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

