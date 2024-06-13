1 Grosz 1534 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1534 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,650. Bidding took place October 12, 2019.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (2) XF (45) VF (68) F (1) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (10)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (2)

GGN (9)

Karbownik (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (17)

Niemczyk (11)

Numedux (4)

Numimarket (5)

Numis Poland (2)

PDA & PGN (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Rzeszowski DA (9)

Stare Monety (3)

Stary Sklep (4)

Tempus (3)

WAG (1)

WCN (30)

WDA - MiM (9)

Wójcicki (4)